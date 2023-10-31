AMGEN Inc.’s (AMGN) Stock: A -4.08% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of AMGEN Inc. (AMGN) has gone down by -3.61% for the week, with a -2.07% drop in the past month and a 13.39% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.06% for AMGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.08% for AMGN’s stock, with a 7.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AMGEN Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) Right Now?

AMGEN Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AMGN is 0.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AMGN is $275.57, which is $12.38 above the current price. The public float for AMGN is 533.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMGN on October 31, 2023 was 2.49M shares.

AMGN) stock’s latest price update

AMGEN Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN)’s stock price has plunge by 0.62relation to previous closing price of 261.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.61% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-29 that Dividend stocks haven’t been top performers in 2023. Over lengthy holding periods, though, high-quality dividend stocks tend to deliver above-average returns.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMGN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for AMGN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AMGN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $270 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMGN Trading at -1.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares sank -1.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMGN fell by -3.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $274.23. In addition, AMGEN Inc. saw 0.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMGN starting from AMGEN INC, who purchase 1,764,705 shares at the price of $17.00 back on Sep 19. After this action, AMGEN INC now owns 35,368,653 shares of AMGEN Inc., valued at $29,999,985 using the latest closing price.

Gordon Murdo, the EVP, Global Commercial Ops of AMGEN Inc., sale 9,558 shares at $262.43 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Gordon Murdo is holding 44,308 shares at $2,508,306 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.78 for the present operating margin

+75.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMGEN Inc. stands at +25.11. The total capital return value is set at 22.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.98. Equity return is now at value 173.46, with 10.67 for asset returns.

Based on AMGEN Inc. (AMGN), the company’s capital structure generated 1,082.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.55. Total debt to assets is 60.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,035.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 87.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AMGEN Inc. (AMGN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.