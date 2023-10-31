Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) has seen a -19.35% decrease in the past week, with a -20.86% drop in the past month, and a -28.20% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.40% for USAS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.00% for USAS stock, with a simple moving average of -37.93% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX: USAS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.12.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) is $0.90, The public float for USAS is 214.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.54% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of USAS on October 31, 2023 was 314.34K shares.

USAS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX: USAS) has decreased by -10.57 when compared to last closing price of 0.31. Despite this, the company has experienced a -19.35% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-05-15 that Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.04 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.03. This compares to earnings of $0.01 per share a year ago.

USAS Trading at -24.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.21%, as shares sank -22.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USAS fell by -18.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3355. In addition, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation saw -51.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for USAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.06 for the present operating margin

-17.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation stands at -51.98. The total capital return value is set at -19.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.08.

Based on Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS), the company’s capital structure generated 19.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.01. Total debt to assets is 8.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.