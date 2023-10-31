Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (CYTO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: CYTO)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.77 in comparison to its previous close of 0.17, however, the company has experienced a -8.44% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-12 that Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call September 12, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Thomas Meyer – Founder, Chairman & CEO Covadonga Paneda – Chief Operating Officer Conference Call Participants Operator Good morning, and welcome to the Altamira Therapeutics First Half 2023 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: CYTO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CYTO is at 1.75. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CYTO is $286.10, which is $287.19 above the current market price. The public float for CYTO is 8.78M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.45% of that float. The average trading volume for CYTO on October 31, 2023 was 428.31K shares.

CYTO’s Market Performance

The stock of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (CYTO) has seen a -8.44% decrease in the past week, with a -37.46% drop in the past month, and a -61.97% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.36% for CYTO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.64% for CYTO’s stock, with a -86.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CYTO Trading at -42.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.54%, as shares sank -31.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYTO fell by -8.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1968. In addition, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd saw -96.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CYTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4726.45 for the present operating margin

-437.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd stands at -8680.31. The total capital return value is set at -243.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -952.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 25.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (CYTO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.