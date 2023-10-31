Alcoa Corp (AA) Stock Records -28.03% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Alcoa Corp (AA) has gone up by 8.16% for the week, with a -12.87% drop in the past month and a -28.03% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.60% for AA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.87% for AA stock, with a simple moving average of -31.58% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.47.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for AA is 176.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AA on October 31, 2023 was 5.98M shares.

AA) stock’s latest price update

Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA)’s stock price has plunge by 7.70relation to previous closing price of 23.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 8.16% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Schaeffers Research reported 2023-10-23 that Aluminum stock Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) is lower ahead of the open, last seen down 2.6% following a bear note from Bank of America.

Analysts’ Opinion of AA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $25 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AA Trading at -8.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.33%, as shares sank -12.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AA rose by +8.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.89. In addition, Alcoa Corp saw -44.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AA starting from Harvey Roy Christopher, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $51.34 back on Feb 08. After this action, Harvey Roy Christopher now owns 950,140 shares of Alcoa Corp, valued at $1,540,170 using the latest closing price.

Bacchi Renato, the EVP & CSIO of Alcoa Corp, sale 10,000 shares at $53.50 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Bacchi Renato is holding 59,567 shares at $535,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AA

Equity return is now at value -17.71, with -6.08 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Alcoa Corp (AA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.