Albemarle Corp. (ALB) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Albemarle Corp. (NYSE: ALB) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.23 compared to its previous closing price of 134.44. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-30 that The signs pointing toward the resurgence of the global commodity boom. China’s critical role in demand … the cases for aluminum, copper, and lithium… specific trade ideas for you.

Is It Worth Investing in Albemarle Corp. (NYSE: ALB) Right Now?

Albemarle Corp. (NYSE: ALB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ALB is 1.67.

The public float for ALB is 117.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALB on October 31, 2023 was 2.08M shares.

ALB’s Market Performance

The stock of Albemarle Corp. (ALB) has seen a -6.51% decrease in the past week, with a -25.07% drop in the past month, and a -38.74% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.63% for ALB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.81% for ALB’s stock, with a simple moving average of -39.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALB stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ALB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ALB in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $155 based on the research report published on October 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALB Trading at -25.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.45%, as shares sank -21.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALB fell by -6.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $151.40. In addition, Albemarle Corp. saw -41.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALB starting from Norris Eric, who purchase 1,260 shares at the price of $195.49 back on May 10. After this action, Norris Eric now owns 26,596 shares of Albemarle Corp., valued at $246,317 using the latest closing price.

Masters J Kent, the Chairman & CEO of Albemarle Corp., purchase 5,470 shares at $181.64 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Masters J Kent is holding 51,466 shares at $993,571 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALB

Equity return is now at value 49.28, with 24.78 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Albemarle Corp. (ALB) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.