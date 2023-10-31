Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKRO)’s stock price has decreased by -2.43 compared to its previous closing price of 11.69. However, the company has seen a -5.03% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-17 that SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKRO), a clinical-stage company developing transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic disease marked by high unmet medical need, today announced management will present virtually at the H.C. Wainwright 7th Annual NASH Conference on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. E.T.

Is It Worth Investing in Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKRO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AKRO is -0.70. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO) is $43.56, which is $32.15 above the current market price. The public float for AKRO is 47.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.83% of that float. On October 31, 2023, AKRO’s average trading volume was 1.66M shares.

AKRO’s Market Performance

AKRO’s stock has seen a -5.03% decrease for the week, with a -75.08% drop in the past month and a -74.64% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.62% for Akero Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -48.24% for AKRO’s stock, with a -73.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKRO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for AKRO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AKRO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $69 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AKRO Trading at -70.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.59%, as shares sank -75.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -76.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKRO fell by -4.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.23. In addition, Akero Therapeutics Inc saw -79.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKRO starting from Cheng Andrew, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $47.91 back on Oct 02. After this action, Cheng Andrew now owns 460,998 shares of Akero Therapeutics Inc, valued at $1,197,827 using the latest closing price.

Young Jonathan, the Chief Operating Officer of Akero Therapeutics Inc, sale 490 shares at $51.10 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Young Jonathan is holding 183,177 shares at $25,039 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKRO

The total capital return value is set at -45.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.14. Equity return is now at value -30.21, with -27.20 for asset returns.

Based on Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO), the company’s capital structure generated 3.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.24. Total debt to assets is 3.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.15.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.61.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.