Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE: AEM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AEM is 0.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AEM is $65.16, which is $17.54 above the current price. The public float for AEM is 493.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AEM on October 31, 2023 was 2.36M shares.

The stock price of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE: AEM) has dropped by -2.40 compared to previous close of 48.79. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Kitco reported 2023-10-27 that (Kitco News) – Agnico Eagle (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM), one of the world’s largest gold producers, today announced that the Supreme Administrative Court of Finland issued its ruling on Kittila’s operating permit and has restored Kittila’s operating permit to 2 million tonnes per annum.

AEM’s Market Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) has seen a -3.58% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 4.77% gain in the past month and a -5.91% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.69% for AEM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.58% for AEM’s stock, with a -6.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEM stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for AEM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AEM in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $60 based on the research report published on April 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AEM Trading at -0.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, as shares surge +8.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEM fell by -3.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.54. In addition, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd saw -8.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.86 for the present operating margin

+29.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd stands at +11.67. The total capital return value is set at 11.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.25. Equity return is now at value 14.02, with 9.63 for asset returns.

Based on Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM), the company’s capital structure generated 9.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.42. Total debt to assets is 6.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 46.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.