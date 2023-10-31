AERWINS Technologies Inc (AWIN) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for AERWINS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AWIN) is above average at 0.25x, while the 36-month beta value is -0.02.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AERWINS Technologies Inc (AWIN) is $1.00, which is $0.86 above the current market price. The public float for AWIN is 45.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.23% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AWIN on October 31, 2023 was 7.71M shares.

AWIN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of AERWINS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AWIN) has increased by 12.67 when compared to last closing price of 0.12.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 20.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-24 that Aerwins Technologies (NASDAQ: AWIN ) stock is on the rise Tuesday despite the solar technology company getting a delisting notice. That notice comes from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Exchange.

AWIN’s Market Performance

AERWINS Technologies Inc (AWIN) has seen a 20.88% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 14.07% gain in the past month and a -51.31% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.82% for AWIN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.54% for AWIN’s stock, with a -90.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AWIN Trading at -14.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AWIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.57%, as shares sank -39.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AWIN rose by +20.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1429. In addition, AERWINS Technologies Inc saw -98.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AWIN

The total capital return value is set at -2.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.44. Equity return is now at value 2.44, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on AERWINS Technologies Inc (AWIN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.13.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, AERWINS Technologies Inc (AWIN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.