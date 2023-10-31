Abbvie Inc (ABBV) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Abbvie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) has surged by 2.13 when compared to previous closing price of 138.93, but the company has seen a -1.96% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-30 that What a difference a single trading day makes — the shares slumped notably on Friday. This occurred in the wake of the company’s latest quarterly earnings report.

Is It Worth Investing in Abbvie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) Right Now?

Abbvie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ABBV is at 0.48. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ABBV is $169.60, which is $27.71 above the current market price. The public float for ABBV is 1.76B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.65% of that float. The average trading volume for ABBV on October 31, 2023 was 4.36M shares.

ABBV’s Market Performance

ABBV stock saw a decrease of -1.96% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.81% and a quarterly a decrease of -4.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.84% for Abbvie Inc (ABBV). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.49% for ABBV’s stock, with a -4.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ABBV Trading at -4.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABBV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares sank -4.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABBV fell by -1.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $146.71. In addition, Abbvie Inc saw -12.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABBV starting from GONZALEZ RICHARD A, who sale 60,000 shares at the price of $148.58 back on Aug 01. After this action, GONZALEZ RICHARD A now owns 565,294 shares of Abbvie Inc, valued at $8,914,800 using the latest closing price.

GONZALEZ RICHARD A, the CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND CEO of Abbvie Inc, sale 18,500 shares at $149.15 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that GONZALEZ RICHARD A is holding 625,294 shares at $2,759,275 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABBV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.93 for the present operating margin

+71.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Abbvie Inc stands at +20.29. The total capital return value is set at 25.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.97. Equity return is now at value 62.83, with 6.21 for asset returns.

Based on Abbvie Inc (ABBV), the company’s capital structure generated 372.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.82. Total debt to assets is 46.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 347.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Abbvie Inc (ABBV) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.