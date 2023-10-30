XP Inc (XP) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

XP Inc (NASDAQ: XP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.38x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.66. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for XP Inc (XP) by analysts is $151.01, which is $10.11 above the current market price. The public float for XP is 338.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.84% of that float. On October 30, 2023, the average trading volume of XP was 4.90M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

XP) stock’s latest price update

XP Inc (NASDAQ: XP)’s stock price has dropped by -0.99 in relation to previous closing price of 20.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-31 that It wouldn’t take a rocket scientist to know that the best-performing Nasdaq stock in 2023 is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA ), up 244%. It’s definitely one of the must-own Nasdaq stocks.

XP’s Market Performance

XP Inc (XP) has seen a -6.25% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -12.84% decline in the past month and a -25.12% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.74% for XP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.20% for XP’s stock, with a 4.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XP stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for XP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for XP in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $26 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XP Trading at -14.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.90%, as shares sank -12.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XP fell by -6.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.28. In addition, XP Inc saw 30.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for XP

Equity return is now at value 20.05, with 1.73 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, XP Inc (XP) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.