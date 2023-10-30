What Recent Market Trends Mean for FibroGen Inc’s (FGEN) Stock

In the past week, FGEN stock has gone down by -13.40%, with a monthly decline of -51.00% and a quarterly plunge of -76.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.49% for FibroGen Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.60% for FGEN’s stock, with a -95.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ: FGEN) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.55. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for FibroGen Inc (FGEN) is $2.25, which is $1.77 above the current market price. The public float for FGEN is 90.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FGEN on October 30, 2023 was 4.29M shares.

FGEN) stock’s latest price update

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ: FGEN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -11.01 compared to its previous closing price of 0.54. However, the company has seen a fall of -13.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-23 that SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) will announce its third quarter 2023 financial results on Monday, November 6 after the market close. FibroGen will also conduct a conference call on that day at 5:00 PM Eastern Time with the investment community to further detail the company’s corporate and financial performance.

Analysts’ Opinion of FGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FGEN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for FGEN by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for FGEN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $2 based on the research report published on August 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FGEN Trading at -45.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.03%, as shares sank -44.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FGEN fell by -13.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6383. In addition, FibroGen Inc saw -97.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FGEN starting from Henderson Jeffrey William, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $1.03 back on Sep 01. After this action, Henderson Jeffrey William now owns 28,866 shares of FibroGen Inc, valued at $2,060 using the latest closing price.

Henderson Jeffrey William, the Director of FibroGen Inc, sale 2,000 shares at $1.91 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Henderson Jeffrey William is holding 30,866 shares at $3,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-213.90 for the present operating margin

+85.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for FibroGen Inc stands at -208.66. The total capital return value is set at -133.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -150.31. Equity return is now at value -42790.17, with -53.62 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -2.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.

Conclusion

To put it simply, FibroGen Inc (FGEN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.