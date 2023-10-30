Warrantee Inc ADR (WRNT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

WRNT currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of WRNT on October 30, 2023 was 478.23K shares.

WRNT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Warrantee Inc ADR (NASDAQ: WRNT) has decreased by -10.85 when compared to last closing price of 0.36.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -17.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-29 that U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: July Closes Out With 2023’s First Direct Listing And A Wave Of Small IPOs

WRNT’s Market Performance

WRNT’s stock has fallen by -17.44% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -50.46% and a quarterly drop of -83.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.34% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.49% for Warrantee Inc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -41.13% for WRNT’s stock, with a -68.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WRNT Trading at -56.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WRNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.34%, as shares sank -51.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WRNT fell by -17.44%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5296. In addition, Warrantee Inc ADR saw -92.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Warrantee Inc ADR (WRNT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.