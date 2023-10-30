Walmart Inc (WMT) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) is 31.04x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WMT is 0.53. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 28 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Walmart Inc (WMT) is $179.18, which is $18.01 above the current market price. The public float for WMT is 1.43B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.08% of that float. On October 30, 2023, WMT’s average trading volume was 5.46M shares.

WMT) stock’s latest price update

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.37 in relation to its previous close of 161.77. However, the company has experienced a 1.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-29 that A select few companies are built to withstand macroeconomic hardships. Here are three top stocks that can help you earn more dividend income even if the economy falters.

WMT’s Market Performance

Walmart Inc (WMT) has experienced a 1.52% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.84% drop in the past month, and a 0.82% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.50% for WMT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.78% for WMT’s stock, with a 5.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WMT stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for WMT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WMT in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $200 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WMT Trading at 0.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.36%, as shares surge +0.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WMT rose by +1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $159.99. In addition, Walmart Inc saw 13.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WMT starting from McMillon C Douglas, who sale 9,708 shares at the price of $162.99 back on Oct 26. After this action, McMillon C Douglas now owns 1,451,801 shares of Walmart Inc, valued at $1,582,297 using the latest closing price.

Furner John R., the Executive Vice President of Walmart Inc, sale 4,375 shares at $163.16 during a trade that took place back on Oct 25, which means that Furner John R. is holding 264,744 shares at $713,825 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.01 for the present operating margin

+24.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Walmart Inc stands at +1.91. The total capital return value is set at 16.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.84. Equity return is now at value 17.87, with 5.59 for asset returns.

Based on Walmart Inc (WMT), the company’s capital structure generated 76.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.45. Total debt to assets is 24.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 75.41 and the total asset turnover is 2.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Walmart Inc (WMT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.