VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (VSME) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: VSME) has decreased by -19.50 when compared to last closing price of 0.90.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -30.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-10-04 that Penny stocks, defined as stocks trading under $5 per share, are known for their volatility and potential for significant returns. However, the low price of these stocks also makes them susceptible to dramatic price swings based on company-specific and industry news events.

Is It Worth Investing in VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: VSME) Right Now?

The public float for VSME is 10.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.77% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VSME on October 30, 2023 was 3.38M shares.

VSME’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 16.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 36.58% for VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (VSME). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -60.03% for VSME’s stock, with a -62.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VSME Trading at -62.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 36.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.05%, as shares sank -83.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSME fell by -30.64%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6255. In addition, VS MEDIA Holdings Limited saw -81.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (VSME) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.