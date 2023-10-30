VF Corp. (VFC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for VF Corp. (NYSE: VFC) is above average at 56.13x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.45.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for VF Corp. (VFC) is $21.84, which is $4.94 above the current market price. The public float for VFC is 367.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.86% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VFC on October 30, 2023 was 7.40M shares.

VFC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of VF Corp. (NYSE: VFC) has dropped by -5.22 compared to previous close of 17.83. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC Television reported 2023-10-27 that The “Halftime Report” traders give their top picks to watch for the second half.

VFC’s Market Performance

VF Corp. (VFC) has experienced a -6.22% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.87% rise in the past month, and a -14.69% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.96% for VFC.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.50% for VFC’s stock, with a -20.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VFC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for VFC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VFC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $20 based on the research report published on September 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VFC Trading at -5.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.48%, as shares sank -4.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VFC fell by -6.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.95. In addition, VF Corp. saw -38.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VFC starting from Carucci Richard, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $19.09 back on Aug 09. After this action, Carucci Richard now owns 162,699 shares of VF Corp., valued at $763,644 using the latest closing price.

Roberts Carol L, the Director of VF Corp., purchase 7,109 shares at $21.07 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Roberts Carol L is holding 7,109 shares at $149,786 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.76 for the present operating margin

+51.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for VF Corp. stands at +1.02. The total capital return value is set at 9.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.25. Equity return is now at value 3.86, with 0.86 for asset returns.

Based on VF Corp. (VFC), the company’s capital structure generated 280.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.69. Total debt to assets is 58.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 236.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, VF Corp. (VFC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.