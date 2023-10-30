Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ)’s stock price has plunge by -2.99relation to previous closing price of 34.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.92% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-29 that Verizon’s 3Q23 earnings results showed a 2.6% decrease in revenues, but wireless service revenue grew 2.9% year-over-year. Consumer postpaid phone net adds improved. Verizon’s free cash flow increased by over 28% year-over-year, as the company is coming out of its high-capex cycle. This should lead to more free cash flow available for paying down debt. At an annual deleveraging of $8 billion, share buybacks should be relevant for discussions in two years.

Is It Worth Investing in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) Right Now?

Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.74x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.37. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by analysts is $38.63, which is $5.19 above the current market price. The public float for VZ is 4.20B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.95% of that float. On October 30, 2023, the average trading volume of VZ was 22.78M shares.

VZ’s Market Performance

VZ stock saw an increase of 5.92% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.73% and a quarterly increase of -1.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.21% for Verizon Communications Inc (VZ). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.92% for VZ stock, with a simple moving average of -7.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VZ stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for VZ by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VZ in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $38 based on the research report published on October 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VZ Trading at 1.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, as shares surge +3.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VZ rose by +5.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.92. In addition, Verizon Communications Inc saw -15.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VZ starting from Hammock Samantha, who sale 12,557 shares at the price of $33.29 back on Aug 11. After this action, Hammock Samantha now owns 0 shares of Verizon Communications Inc, valued at $418,023 using the latest closing price.

Russo Joseph J., the EVP&Pres-Global Networks&Tech of Verizon Communications Inc, sale 7,585 shares at $36.30 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Russo Joseph J. is holding 8,582 shares at $275,336 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.27 for the present operating margin

+44.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verizon Communications Inc stands at +15.53. The total capital return value is set at 11.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.47. Equity return is now at value 22.56, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on Verizon Communications Inc (VZ), the company’s capital structure generated 193.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.92. Total debt to assets is 46.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 178.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

To sum up, Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.