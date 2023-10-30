Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) Stock Sees a-1.44 Decrease

In the past week, VLO stock has gone down by -5.81%, with a monthly decline of -16.05% and a quarterly plunge of -4.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.08% for Valero Energy Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.11% for VLO’s stock, with a -3.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE: VLO) Right Now?

Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE: VLO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.57. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) is $151.18, which is $27.62 above the current market price. The public float for VLO is 338.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VLO on October 30, 2023 was 3.78M shares.

VLO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE: VLO) has plunged by -1.44 when compared to previous closing price of 125.36, but the company has seen a -5.81% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-26 that Recently, we have had a great bullish rally for crude oil, both WTI and Brent, which has undoubtedly drawn attention to the energy sector and has turned on the lights to invest in the sector. Many companies are doing incredible work within this sector, bringing great value to the whole energy process around the world while, at the same time, they are developing more efficient strategies and methods to take care of our environment as well.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VLO stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for VLO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VLO in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $152 based on the research report published on August 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VLO Trading at -8.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares sank -12.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLO fell by -5.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $129.31. In addition, Valero Energy Corp. saw -2.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VLO starting from Gorder Joseph W, who sale 75,580 shares at the price of $135.99 back on Aug 14. After this action, Gorder Joseph W now owns 621,872 shares of Valero Energy Corp., valued at $10,278,389 using the latest closing price.

Simmons Gary K., the EVP & CCO of Valero Energy Corp., sale 1,750 shares at $135.16 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Simmons Gary K. is holding 165,299 shares at $236,521 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.60 for the present operating margin

+10.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Valero Energy Corp. stands at +6.50. The total capital return value is set at 46.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 34.37. Equity return is now at value 44.73, with 17.49 for asset returns.

Based on Valero Energy Corp. (VLO), the company’s capital structure generated 54.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.06. Total debt to assets is 20.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.85 and the total asset turnover is 2.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.