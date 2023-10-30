USD Partners LP’s (USDP) Stock: A -29.38% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of USD Partners LP (USDP) has gone down by -26.16% for the week, with a -38.05% drop in the past month and a -53.73% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.90% for USDP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -29.38% for USDP’s stock, with a -80.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in USD Partners LP (NYSE: USDP) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.40. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for USD Partners LP (USDP) by analysts is $3.00, which is $12.63 above the current market price. The public float for USDP is 13.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.25% of that float. On October 30, 2023, the average trading volume of USDP was 71.52K shares.

USD Partners LP (NYSE: USDP)’s stock price has dropped by -10.81 in relation to previous closing price of 0.41. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -26.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-04 that The Zacks Industry Rank for the Transportation-Rail industry paints a murky picture. Braving the industry headwinds are three stocks, CNI, CSX and USDP, which investors might consider keeping on their radar.

USDP Trading at -35.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.44%, as shares sank -39.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USDP fell by -26.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5058. In addition, USD Partners LP saw -88.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for USDP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.68 for the present operating margin

+33.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for USD Partners LP stands at -53.66. The total capital return value is set at 8.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -166.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

To sum up, USD Partners LP (USDP) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.