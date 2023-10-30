Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Nuvve Holding Corp’s (NVVE) Stock

In the past week, NVVE stock has gone up by 10.29%, with a monthly decline of -46.39% and a quarterly plunge of -71.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 28.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 20.34% for Nuvve Holding Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -35.43% for NVVE stock, with a simple moving average of -72.05% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ: NVVE) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.03. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Nuvve Holding Corp (NVVE) by analysts is $2.50, which is $2.32 above the current market price. The public float for NVVE is 10.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.84% of that float. On October 30, 2023, the average trading volume of NVVE was 3.30M shares.

NVVE) stock’s latest price update

Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ: NVVE)’s stock price has plunge by -15.47relation to previous closing price of 0.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 10.29% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-25 that Nuvve (NASDAQ: NVVE ) stock is surging higher after the vehicle-to-grid (V2G) platform company announced that it had provided the Martinsville Independent School District (ISD) with five of its Level II chargers and its FleetBox 2.0 charge management software. The process was enacted in collaboration with Blue Bird (NASDAQ: BLBD ), which provided the ISD with five Blue Bird Vision electric buses, replacing the district’s diesel fleet.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVVE stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for NVVE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NVVE in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $24 based on the research report published on December 21, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

NVVE Trading at -51.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.20%, as shares sank -45.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVVE rose by +14.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2737. In addition, Nuvve Holding Corp saw -72.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVVE starting from Poilasne Gregory, who purchase 714,000 shares at the price of $0.14 back on Oct 20. After this action, Poilasne Gregory now owns 2,624,314 shares of Nuvve Holding Corp, valued at $99,960 using the latest closing price.

Robson David, the Chief Financial Officer of Nuvve Holding Corp, purchase 357,000 shares at $0.14 during a trade that took place back on Oct 20, which means that Robson David is holding 1,025,958 shares at $49,980 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-687.01 for the present operating margin

+21.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nuvve Holding Corp stands at -446.99. The total capital return value is set at -62.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.55. Equity return is now at value -142.18, with -86.29 for asset returns.

Based on Nuvve Holding Corp (NVVE), the company’s capital structure generated 21.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.91. Total debt to assets is 14.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.03.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nuvve Holding Corp (NVVE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.