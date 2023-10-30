Understanding the 5.91% Volatility Levels of Medical Properties Trust Inc’s (MPW) Stock in the Past 30 Days

In the past week, MPW stock has gone up by 4.26%, with a monthly decline of -6.31% and a quarterly plunge of -51.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.91% for Medical Properties Trust Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.56% for MPW stock, with a simple moving average of -43.55% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE: MPW) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.15. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) is $7.65, which is $2.75 above the current market price. The public float for MPW is 588.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 22.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MPW on October 30, 2023 was 13.74M shares.

MPW) stock’s latest price update

Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE: MPW) has seen a decline in its stock price by -5.04 in relation to its previous close of 5.16. However, the company has experienced a 4.26% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-28 that Medical Properties Trust’s Q3’23 earnings report has instilled new confidence in investors, causing the REIT’s share price to soar 16%. The REIT did not announce a dividend cut, and dividend coverage remained solid. Medical Properties also raised its NFFO guidance, against expectations. Asset divestitures will remain a key theme going forward for Medical Properties Trust.

Analysts’ Opinion of MPW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MPW stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MPW by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for MPW in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $4 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MPW Trading at -17.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.52%, as shares sank -10.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPW rose by +4.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.00. In addition, Medical Properties Trust Inc saw -56.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MPW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+65.05 for the present operating margin

+75.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Medical Properties Trust Inc stands at +58.40. The total capital return value is set at 5.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.82. Equity return is now at value -0.41, with -0.18 for asset returns.

Based on Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW), the company’s capital structure generated 120.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.69. Total debt to assets is 52.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 114.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.