Understanding the 15.14% Volatility Levels of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc’s (ASTI) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (ASTI) has gone down by -6.12% for the week, with a -55.34% drop in the past month and a -94.39% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 15.14% for ASTI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.58% for ASTI’s stock, with a -98.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ASTI) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.90.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (ASTI) is $60000002048.00, The public float for ASTI is 1.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.37% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ASTI on October 30, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

ASTI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ASTI) has decreased by -9.80 when compared to last closing price of 1.02.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-10-24 that Whether you’re trading penny stocks or stocks over $100, the goal is the same. You want to find opportunities as early as possible and capitalize.

ASTI Trading at -85.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.48%, as shares sank -48.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -92.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASTI fell by -6.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2447. In addition, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc saw -99.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASTI starting from Forrest Reynolds T., who purchase 52,083 shares at the price of $2.88 back on Sep 28. After this action, Forrest Reynolds T. now owns 52,083 shares of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc, valued at $149,999 using the latest closing price.

Warley Paul P., the Chief Executive Officer of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc, purchase 34,722 shares at $2.88 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that Warley Paul P. is holding 38,222 shares at $99,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1394.81 for the present operating margin

-70.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ascent Solar Technologies Inc stands at -1615.55. The total capital return value is set at -134.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -168.43. Equity return is now at value -2255.19, with -226.72 for asset returns.

Based on Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (ASTI), the company’s capital structure generated 219.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.73. Total debt to assets is 51.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 198.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 47.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (ASTI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.