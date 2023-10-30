UDR Inc (UDR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

UDR Inc (NYSE: UDR)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.04 in comparison to its previous close of 33.59, however, the company has experienced a -9.05% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-27 that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 27, 2023 12:00 PM ET Company Participants Trent Trujillo – Vice President, Investor Relations Tom Toomey – Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Mike Lacy – Senior Vice President, Operations Joe Fisher – President & Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Eric Wolfe – Citi Jeff Spector – Bank of America Nick Yulico – Scotiabank Austin Wurschmidt – KeyBanc Capital Markets Jamie Feldman – Wells Fargo Michael Goldsmith – UBS Steve Sakwa – Evercore ISI John Kim – BMO Capital Markets Haendel St. Juste – Mizuho Securities Adam Kramer – Morgan Stanley John Pawlowski – Green Street Connor Mitchell – Piper Sandler Operator Greetings. Welcome to UDR’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.

Is It Worth Investing in UDR Inc (NYSE: UDR) Right Now?

UDR Inc (NYSE: UDR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for UDR is at 0.79. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for UDR is $43.25, which is $11.69 above the current market price. The public float for UDR is 327.70M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.85% of that float. The average trading volume for UDR on October 30, 2023 was 2.23M shares.

UDR’s Market Performance

UDR’s stock has seen a -9.05% decrease for the week, with a -11.52% drop in the past month and a -22.80% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.38% for UDR Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.02% for UDR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -21.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UDR stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for UDR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for UDR in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $41 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UDR Trading at -14.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares sank -11.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UDR fell by -9.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.26. In addition, UDR Inc saw -18.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UDR starting from TOOMEY THOMAS W, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $40.44 back on Nov 23. After this action, TOOMEY THOMAS W now owns 984,716 shares of UDR Inc, valued at $808,784 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.49 for the present operating margin

+19.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for UDR Inc stands at +5.73. The total capital return value is set at 2.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.98. Equity return is now at value 11.25, with 4.05 for asset returns.

Based on UDR Inc (UDR), the company’s capital structure generated 138.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.07. Total debt to assets is 51.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, UDR Inc (UDR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.