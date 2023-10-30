Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, DCFC stock has gone down by -13.68%, with a monthly decline of -29.99% and a quarterly plunge of -84.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.24% for Tritium DCFC Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -32.30% for DCFC’s stock, with a -80.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for DCFC is also noteworthy at 1.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for DCFC is 130.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.54% of that float. The average trading volume of DCFC on October 30, 2023 was 2.00M shares.

DCFC) stock’s latest price update

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.63 in relation to its previous close of 0.22. However, the company has experienced a -13.68% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-29 that Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) is technically in oversold territory now, so the heavy selling pressure might have exhausted. This along with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in raising earnings estimates could lead to a trend reversal for the stock.

DCFC Trading at -62.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.62%, as shares sank -25.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -79.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCFC fell by -14.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3095. In addition, Tritium DCFC Limited saw -87.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DCFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-53.71 for the present operating margin

-2.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tritium DCFC Limited stands at -65.77.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

In summary, Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.