Trio Petroleum Corp. (TPET) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The public float for TPET is 20.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.28% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TPET on October 30, 2023 was 289.80K shares.

Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX: TPET)’s stock price has gone rise by 27.37 in comparison to its previous close of 0.38, however, the company has experienced a 68.06% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-22 that Webinar Media Interactive Call will be Held on Wednesday, August 23 at 4:30PM EST DANVILLE, CA, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trio Petroleum Corp (NYSE American: TPET) (“Trio ” or the “ Company”), a California-based oil and gas company, today announced that it will hold an investor conference call on Wednesday, August 23 at 4:30PM EST in order to provide an update on future development plans along with an update on continued testing operations on its HV-1 discovery well. The Company also plans to provide and update on its continuing acquisition activities.

TPET’s Market Performance

TPET’s stock has risen by 68.06% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -18.24% and a quarterly drop of -39.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.46% for Trio Petroleum Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.86% for TPET’s stock, with a -55.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TPET Trading at -11.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.92%, as shares sank -15.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPET rose by +68.06%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4486. In addition, Trio Petroleum Corp. saw -78.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TPET

The total capital return value is set at -10.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -111.22. Equity return is now at value -86.41, with -59.32 for asset returns.

Based on Trio Petroleum Corp. (TPET), the company’s capital structure generated 198.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.51.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Trio Petroleum Corp. (TPET) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.