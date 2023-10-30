TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 48.44x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.57. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TOP is 3.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.37% of that float. On October 30, 2023, the average trading volume of TOP was 1.10M shares.

The stock price of TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP) has dropped by -12.26 compared to previous close of 5.30. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. ETF Trends reported 2023-10-27 that As the higher-for-longer inflation narrative continues to play out, institutional investors may be cycling into more defensive plays. European hedge funds are doing just that, and traders may want to consider mirroring that move.

TOP’s Market Performance

TOP’s stock has fallen by -2.52% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.19% and a quarterly drop of -34.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.30% for TOP Financial Group Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.78% for TOP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -36.38% for the last 200 days.

TOP Trading at -11.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.94%, as shares sank -9.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOP fell by -2.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.91. In addition, TOP Financial Group Limited saw -4.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.37 for the present operating margin

+69.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for TOP Financial Group Limited stands at +35.04. The total capital return value is set at 14.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.73.

Based on TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.36.

Conclusion

To sum up, TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.