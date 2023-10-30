Toast Inc (TOST) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

In the past week, TOST stock has gone down by -10.30%, with a monthly decline of -15.22% and a quarterly plunge of -28.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.70% for Toast Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.63% for TOST’s stock, with a simple moving average of -22.22% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Toast Inc (NYSE: TOST) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.77. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Toast Inc (TOST) is $24.12, which is $8.35 above the current market price. The public float for TOST is 309.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TOST on October 30, 2023 was 7.03M shares.

TOST) stock’s latest price update

Toast Inc (NYSE: TOST)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.95 in comparison to its previous close of 16.25, however, the company has experienced a -10.30% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-24 that BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Toast (NYSE: TOST), the all-in-one digital technology platform built for restaurants, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 following the close of the U.S. markets on November 7, 2023. Toast will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 to discuss the results. The news release with financial results and a link to the conference call will be accessible at the Toast invest.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOST stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TOST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TOST in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $24 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TOST Trading at -19.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.86%, as shares sank -15.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOST fell by -10.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.50. In addition, Toast Inc saw -12.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOST starting from Comparato Christopher P, who sale 58,000 shares at the price of $17.79 back on Oct 16. After this action, Comparato Christopher P now owns 159,029 shares of Toast Inc, valued at $1,031,994 using the latest closing price.

Matlock James Michael, the Principal Accounting Officer of Toast Inc, sale 1,089 shares at $17.78 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that Matlock James Michael is holding 29,973 shares at $19,359 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.91 for the present operating margin

+18.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toast Inc stands at -10.07. The total capital return value is set at -31.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.44. Equity return is now at value -33.74, with -21.21 for asset returns.

Based on Toast Inc (TOST), the company’s capital structure generated 8.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.89. Total debt to assets is 5.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.38 and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.75.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Toast Inc (TOST) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.