The Volatility of Southwestern Energy Company’s (SWN) Stock: A -1.94% Ratio for the Week

In the past week, SWN stock has gone down by -1.94%, with a monthly gain of 8.44% and a quarterly surge of 9.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.43% for Southwestern Energy Company The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.80% for SWN’s stock, with a 23.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) Right Now?

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.41x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SWN is 1.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for SWN is $8.27, which is $1.2 above the current price. The public float for SWN is 1.03B and currently, short sellers hold a 5.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SWN on October 30, 2023 was 20.11M shares.

SWN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) has plunged by -1.81 when compared to previous closing price of 7.20, but the company has seen a -1.94% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-23 that Southwestern Energy (SWN) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWN stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for SWN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SWN in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $7.50 based on the research report published on June 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SWN Trading at 7.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, as shares surge +9.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWN fell by -1.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.78. In addition, Southwestern Energy Company saw 20.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SWN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.20 for the present operating margin

+52.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Southwestern Energy Company stands at +12.33. The total capital return value is set at 86.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.09. Equity return is now at value 146.60, with 42.58 for asset returns.

Based on Southwestern Energy Company (SWN), the company’s capital structure generated 105.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.37. Total debt to assets is 35.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.72 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.