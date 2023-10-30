The Impact of Market Fluctuations on American Acquisition Opportunity Inc’s (AMAO) Stock

In the past week, AMAO stock has gone down by -28.55%, with a monthly decline of -28.15% and a quarterly plunge of -26.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.62% for American Acquisition Opportunity Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.27% for AMAO’s stock, with a -24.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in American Acquisition Opportunity Inc (NASDAQ: AMAO) Right Now?

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc (NASDAQ: AMAO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 113.62x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for AMAO is at 0.04. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AMAO is 0.34M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.58% of that float. The average trading volume for AMAO on October 30, 2023 was 11.90K shares.

AMAO) stock’s latest price update

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc (NASDAQ: AMAO)’s stock price has dropped by -26.38 in relation to previous closing price of 10.54. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -28.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Accesswire reported 2023-01-10 that Live video webcast on Thursday, January 19th at 2:00 PM ET FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2023 / American Acquisition Opportunity Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMAO) merger target company, Royalty Management Corporation (RMC), a sustainably driven, cash flow-oriented, royalty investment and development company, announced today that Kirk Taylor, President and Chief Financial Officer of American Acquisition Opportunity will present at the Virtual Investor 2023 Companies to Watch Event on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 2:00 PM ET. A live video webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events section of the Investors page of the Company’s website (www.americanresourcescorp.com and www.americanopportunityinc.com).

AMAO Trading at -27.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMAO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.29%, as shares sank -27.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMAO fell by -28.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.67. In addition, American Acquisition Opportunity Inc saw -22.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMAO starting from AQR Capital Management Holding, who sale 149,850 shares at the price of $10.25 back on Mar 21. After this action, AQR Capital Management Holding now owns 0 shares of American Acquisition Opportunity Inc, valued at $1,535,962 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMAO

The total capital return value is set at -2.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.64. Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 1.96 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, American Acquisition Opportunity Inc (AMAO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.