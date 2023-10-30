The -20.73% Simple Moving Average of Johnson Controls International plc’s (JCI) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) has seen a 0.10% increase in the past week, with a -8.95% drop in the past month, and a -30.82% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.12% for JCI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.91% for JCI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -20.73% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) is above average at 16.19x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.29.

The public float for JCI is 675.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.95% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of JCI on October 30, 2023 was 4.34M shares.

JCI) stock’s latest price update

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.50 in comparison to its previous close of 48.21, however, the company has experienced a 0.10% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-26 that Johnson Controls (JCI) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

Analysts’ Opinion of JCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JCI stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for JCI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JCI in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $69 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JCI Trading at -11.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares sank -7.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JCI fell by -0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.75. In addition, Johnson Controls International plc saw -24.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JCI starting from Oliver George, who sale 103,332 shares at the price of $52.37 back on Oct 16. After this action, Oliver George now owns 979,759 shares of Johnson Controls International plc, valued at $5,411,497 using the latest closing price.

Oliver George, the Chairman & CEO of Johnson Controls International plc, sale 103,332 shares at $59.23 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Oliver George is holding 979,759 shares at $6,120,354 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JCI

Equity return is now at value 12.76, with 4.84 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.