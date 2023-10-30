The -13.88% Decline of Cipher Mining Inc’s (CIFR) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, CIFR stock has gone up by 29.40%, with a monthly gain of 48.28% and a quarterly plunge of -2.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.32% for Cipher Mining Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.22% for CIFR’s stock, with a 35.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ: CIFR) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.21.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) is $5.00, which is $1.55 above the current market price. The public float for CIFR is 42.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 28.96% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CIFR on October 30, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

CIFR) stock’s latest price update

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ: CIFR)’s stock price has soared by 4.07 in relation to previous closing price of 3.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 29.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-10-25 that The excitement in the cryptocurrency realm is palpable, largely fueled by the potential U.S. debut of BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin ETF. This excitement mirrors Bitcoin’s recent price uptick.

CIFR Trading at 24.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIFR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.25%, as shares surge +38.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIFR rose by +31.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +234.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.76. In addition, Cipher Mining Inc saw 516.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIFR starting from Kelly Patrick Arthur, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $3.19 back on Aug 17. After this action, Kelly Patrick Arthur now owns 235,351 shares of Cipher Mining Inc, valued at $111,650 using the latest closing price.

Kelly Patrick Arthur, the Co-President and COO of Cipher Mining Inc, sale 15,000 shares at $3.32 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Kelly Patrick Arthur is holding 270,351 shares at $49,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIFR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2401.22 for the present operating margin

-94.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cipher Mining Inc stands at -1285.91. The total capital return value is set at -20.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.95. Equity return is now at value -3.54, with -3.07 for asset returns.

Based on Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR), the company’s capital structure generated 6.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.68. Total debt to assets is 4.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.