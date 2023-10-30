The -13.88% Decline of Bumble Inc’s (BMBL) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Bumble Inc (BMBL) has gone down by -0.45% for the week, with a -7.80% drop in the past month and a -27.92% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.38% for BMBL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.72% for BMBL’s stock, with a -27.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bumble Inc (NASDAQ: BMBL) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.85. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Bumble Inc (BMBL) by analysts is $21.87, which is $8.51 above the current market price. The public float for BMBL is 97.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.56% of that float. On October 30, 2023, the average trading volume of BMBL was 1.85M shares.

The stock price of Bumble Inc (NASDAQ: BMBL) has plunged by -1.26 when compared to previous closing price of 13.52, but the company has seen a -0.45% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-17 that AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2023, following the close of market on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The Company will host a live webcast of its conference call to discuss the results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on that day. The webcast of the call, the earnings release, and any related materials will be accessible on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BMBL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BMBL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BMBL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $17 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BMBL Trading at -11.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.30%, as shares sank -10.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMBL fell by -0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.93. In addition, Bumble Inc saw -36.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BMBL starting from Bromberg Matthew S, who sale 12,096 shares at the price of $17.17 back on May 10. After this action, Bromberg Matthew S now owns 0 shares of Bumble Inc, valued at $207,654 using the latest closing price.

Blackstone Holdings III GP Man, the 10% Owner of Bumble Inc, sale 11,750,000 shares at $22.17 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Blackstone Holdings III GP Man is holding 0 shares at $260,532,750 based on the most recent closing price.

+0.90 for the present operating margin

+62.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bumble Inc stands at -8.83. The total capital return value is set at 0.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.53. Equity return is now at value -5.26, with -2.34 for asset returns.

Based on Bumble Inc (BMBL), the company’s capital structure generated 39.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.28. Total debt to assets is 17.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

To sum up, Bumble Inc (BMBL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.