The -13.88% Decline of Adtalem Global Education Inc’s (ATGE) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, ATGE stock has gone up by 15.13%, with a monthly gain of 15.83% and a quarterly surge of 15.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.04% for Adtalem Global Education Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.51% for ATGE’s stock, with a 22.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE: ATGE) is above average at 21.86x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.01.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE) is $54.33, which is $4.35 above the current market price. The public float for ATGE is 38.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.66% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ATGE on October 30, 2023 was 368.88K shares.

ATGE) stock’s latest price update

Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE: ATGE)’s stock price has soared by 15.83 in relation to previous closing price of 43.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 15.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Yahoo Finance reported 2023-10-28 that This segment originally aired on October 27, 2023. Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) released its third-quarter earnings, beating Wall Street expectations with $368 million in revenue and $0.93 adjusted EPS.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATGE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATGE stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for ATGE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ATGE in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $55 based on the research report published on October 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ATGE Trading at 14.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.78% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.37%, as shares surge +16.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATGE rose by +15.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.39. In addition, Adtalem Global Education Inc saw 40.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATGE starting from Gangadharan Manjunath, who sale 1,418 shares at the price of $43.45 back on Aug 28. After this action, Gangadharan Manjunath now owns 7,420 shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc, valued at $61,614 using the latest closing price.

BURKE WILLIAM W, the Director of Adtalem Global Education Inc, sale 1,500 shares at $43.60 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that BURKE WILLIAM W is holding 13,271 shares at $65,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATGE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.91 for the present operating margin

+53.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adtalem Global Education Inc stands at +7.01. Equity return is now at value 7.46, with 3.72 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.