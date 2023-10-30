Tenax Therapeutics Inc (TENX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TENX)’s stock price has gone decline by -23.52 in comparison to its previous close of 0.25, however, the company has experienced a -34.32% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-25 that Investing in biotech stocks can be challenging. The rewards can be great when your company hits on a popular drug, treatment or product.

Is It Worth Investing in Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TENX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.13.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for TENX is 23.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TENX on October 30, 2023 was 503.69K shares.

TENX’s Market Performance

The stock of Tenax Therapeutics Inc (TENX) has seen a -34.32% decrease in the past week, with a -35.28% drop in the past month, and a -37.78% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.38% for TENX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -33.45% for TENX’s stock, with a -65.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TENX Trading at -37.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TENX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.77%, as shares sank -34.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TENX fell by -33.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2857. In addition, Tenax Therapeutics Inc saw -91.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TENX

Equity return is now at value -79.76, with -71.23 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tenax Therapeutics Inc (TENX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.