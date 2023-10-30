Tellurian Inc (TELL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The average price predicted for Tellurian Inc (TELL) by analysts is $2.53, which is $1.88 above the current market price. The public float for TELL is 554.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.02% of that float. On October 30, 2023, the average trading volume of TELL was 12.01M shares.

TELL) stock’s latest price update

Tellurian Inc (AMEX: TELL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.59 in relation to its previous close of 0.63. However, the company has experienced a -12.80% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Bloomberg Markets and Finance reported 2023-10-22 that Martin Houston, vice chairman at Tellurian, discusses his outlook and strategy for business, and his expectations for global LNG supply and demand. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Shery Ahn and Paul Allen on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia” on the sidelines of Singapore International Energy Week.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

TELL’s Market Performance

TELL’s stock has fallen by -12.80% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -43.96% and a quarterly drop of -62.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.26% for Tellurian Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.90% for TELL’s stock, with a -52.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TELL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TELL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TELL by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for TELL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $1.50 based on the research report published on February 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TELL Trading at -39.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TELL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.92%, as shares sank -43.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TELL fell by -12.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8519. In addition, Tellurian Inc saw -61.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TELL starting from GROSS JONATHAN S, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $1.38 back on Jun 30. After this action, GROSS JONATHAN S now owns 240,000 shares of Tellurian Inc, valued at $138,000 using the latest closing price.

SOUKI CHARIF, the Executive Chairman of Tellurian Inc, sale 195,220 shares at $1.21 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that SOUKI CHARIF is holding 1,659,639 shares at $236,216 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TELL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.38 for the present operating margin

+45.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tellurian Inc stands at -12.71. The total capital return value is set at -1.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.04. Equity return is now at value -11.22, with -5.40 for asset returns.

Based on Tellurian Inc (TELL), the company’s capital structure generated 90.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.59. Total debt to assets is 42.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tellurian Inc (TELL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.