TD Holdings Inc (BYU) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of TD Holdings Inc (BYU) has gone down by -38.26% for the week, with a -61.43% drop in the past month and a -88.53% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.79% for BYU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -48.87% for BYU’s stock, with a -91.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TD Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BYU) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BYU is 0.51. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for TD Holdings Inc (BYU) is $15000.00, which is $597.22 above the current market price. The public float for BYU is 2.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.35% of that float. On October 30, 2023, BYU’s average trading volume was 147.09K shares.

BYU) stock’s latest price update

The stock of TD Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BYU) has decreased by -6.09 when compared to last closing price of 2.95.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -38.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BYU Trading at -75.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.25%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYU fell by -25.31%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, TD Holdings Inc saw -95.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BYU starting from Zhang Shuxiang, who purchase 10,000,000 shares at the price of $1.21 back on Jan 30. After this action, Zhang Shuxiang now owns 27,934,000 shares of TD Holdings Inc, valued at $12,100,000 using the latest closing price.

Zhang Shuxiang, the 10% Owner of TD Holdings Inc, purchase 10,000,000 shares at $1.15 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Zhang Shuxiang is holding 17,934,000 shares at $11,500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BYU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.01 for the present operating margin

+0.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for TD Holdings Inc stands at +2.89. The total capital return value is set at -3.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.83. Equity return is now at value -0.72, with -0.62 for asset returns.

Based on TD Holdings Inc (BYU), the company’s capital structure generated 1.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.93. Total debt to assets is 1.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.40.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of TD Holdings Inc (BYU) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.