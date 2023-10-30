TC Energy Corporation (TRP) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP)’s stock price has plunge by -1.17relation to previous closing price of 34.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.29% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2023-10-27 that Canadian pipeline operator TC Energy is exploring a multibillion-dollar asset sale plan to lower its debt and fund new investments, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Is It Worth Investing in TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) is 46.54x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TRP is 0.85. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for TC Energy Corporation (TRP) is $37.75, which is $3.92 above the current market price. The public float for TRP is 998.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.81% of that float. On October 30, 2023, TRP’s average trading volume was 3.29M shares.

TRP’s Market Performance

The stock of TC Energy Corporation (TRP) has seen a -0.29% decrease in the past week, with a -2.23% drop in the past month, and a -5.69% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.05% for TRP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.17% for TRP stock, with a simple moving average of -13.08% for the last 200 days.

TRP Trading at -4.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares sank -1.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRP fell by -0.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.20. In addition, TC Energy Corporation saw -15.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TRP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.61 for the present operating margin

+44.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for TC Energy Corporation stands at +5.25. The total capital return value is set at 6.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.91. Equity return is now at value 3.15, with 0.93 for asset returns.

Based on TC Energy Corporation (TRP), the company’s capital structure generated 172.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.34. Total debt to assets is 51.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 160.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of TC Energy Corporation (TRP) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.