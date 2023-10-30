Synaptogenix Inc (SNPX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Synaptogenix Inc (NASDAQ: SNPX) has dropped by -13.76 compared to previous close of 0.29. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -15.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-09-13 that Let’s be honest – penny stocks priced at less than a buck hold an irresistible appeal. Even a small investment could potentially lead to insane returns.

Is It Worth Investing in Synaptogenix Inc (NASDAQ: SNPX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.77. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Synaptogenix Inc (SNPX) by analysts is $14.00, which is $13.75 above the current market price. The public float for SNPX is 9.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.64% of that float. On October 30, 2023, the average trading volume of SNPX was 864.77K shares.

SNPX’s Market Performance

SNPX’s stock has seen a -15.23% decrease for the week, with a -37.48% drop in the past month and a -66.28% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.95% for Synaptogenix Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.70% for SNPX’s stock, with a -68.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SNPX Trading at -36.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.36%, as shares sank -43.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNPX fell by -15.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3363. In addition, Synaptogenix Inc saw -78.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNPX starting from TUCHMAN ALAN J, who sale 27,000 shares at the price of $1.17 back on Dec 16. After this action, TUCHMAN ALAN J now owns 33,000 shares of Synaptogenix Inc, valued at $31,641 using the latest closing price.

WEINSTEIN ROBERT, the Chief Financial Officer of Synaptogenix Inc, sale 27,000 shares at $1.17 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that WEINSTEIN ROBERT is holding 33,198 shares at $31,641 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNPX

The total capital return value is set at -48.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.83. Equity return is now at value -16.18, with -13.81 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 29.39.

Conclusion

To sum up, Synaptogenix Inc (SNPX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.