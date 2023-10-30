Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ: SMCI) is 20.64x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SMCI is 1.17. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) is $362.90, which is $126.71 above the current market price. The public float for SMCI is 45.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.16% of that float. On October 30, 2023, SMCI’s average trading volume was 3.31M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

SMCI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ: SMCI) has plunged by -2.16 when compared to previous closing price of 241.40, but the company has seen a -7.34% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-29 that Datacenter expansion, the tendency toward industry standards, and consumer branding preferences are key growth drivers for this industry. Dell, HP, and Super Micro Computer are key players in the server market. This industry will enjoy long-term growth, so finding winners in the industry will reward investors immensely over time.

SMCI’s Market Performance

Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) has seen a -7.34% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -13.87% decline in the past month and a -30.03% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.34% for SMCI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.81% for SMCI stock, with a simple moving average of 22.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMCI stocks, with Nomura repeating the rating for SMCI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SMCI in the upcoming period, according to Nomura is $413 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SMCI Trading at -11.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.04%, as shares sank -18.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMCI fell by -7.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +192.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $274.59. In addition, Super Micro Computer Inc saw 187.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMCI starting from KAO GEORGE, who sale 2,968 shares at the price of $280.79 back on Aug 31. After this action, KAO GEORGE now owns 7,590 shares of Super Micro Computer Inc, valued at $833,395 using the latest closing price.

TUAN SHERMAN, the Director of Super Micro Computer Inc, sale 1,000 shares at $272.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that TUAN SHERMAN is holding 27,613 shares at $272,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.68 for the present operating margin

+18.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Super Micro Computer Inc stands at +8.98. Equity return is now at value 37.67, with 18.55 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.31.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.