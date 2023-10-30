Sunpower Corp (SPWR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ: SPWR) has decreased by -5.63 when compared to last closing price of 4.26. Despite this, the company has experienced a -21.02% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Yahoo Finance reported 2023-10-27 that Oil (BZ=F, CL=F) rose this week on escalations in the Middle East. Solar stocks, on the other hand, saw a their shares prices decline despite the green energy push, with some companies saying they expect weak demand for solar products.

Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ: SPWR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.99. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sunpower Corp (SPWR) is $7.56, which is $3.54 above the current market price. The public float for SPWR is 86.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 38.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SPWR on October 30, 2023 was 5.05M shares.

SPWR’s Market Performance

The stock of Sunpower Corp (SPWR) has seen a -21.02% decrease in the past week, with a -34.10% drop in the past month, and a -59.27% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.98% for SPWR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.51% for SPWR’s stock, with a -63.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPWR stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for SPWR by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SPWR in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $4 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SPWR Trading at -36.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.39%, as shares sank -34.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPWR fell by -21.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.29. In addition, Sunpower Corp saw -77.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPWR starting from Faricy Peter, who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $13.29 back on Mar 16. After this action, Faricy Peter now owns 177,458 shares of Sunpower Corp, valued at $99,686 using the latest closing price.

Heang Vichheka, the Principal Accounting Officer of Sunpower Corp, sale 3,500 shares at $22.01 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Heang Vichheka is holding 3,181 shares at $77,042 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01 for the present operating margin

+20.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunpower Corp stands at +5.88. The total capital return value is set at -0.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.99. Equity return is now at value 14.84, with 4.25 for asset returns.

Based on Sunpower Corp (SPWR), the company’s capital structure generated 97.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.31. Total debt to assets is 31.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.87 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sunpower Corp (SPWR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.