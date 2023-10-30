Stryker Corp. (SYK) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Stryker Corp. (NYSE: SYK) is above average at 37.01x. The 36-month beta value for SYK is also noteworthy at 0.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SYK is $316.47, which is $54.56 above than the current price. The public float for SYK is 355.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.05% of that float. The average trading volume of SYK on October 30, 2023 was 1.46M shares.

The stock price of Stryker Corp. (NYSE: SYK) has surged by 1.29 when compared to previous closing price of 258.58, but the company has seen a -1.42% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-26 that Stryker (SYK) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

SYK’s Market Performance

Stryker Corp. (SYK) has experienced a -1.42% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.21% drop in the past month, and a -7.59% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.61% for SYK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.28% for SYK’s stock, with a -6.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYK stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for SYK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SYK in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $345 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SYK Trading at -5.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares sank -4.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYK fell by -1.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $264.75. In addition, Stryker Corp. saw 7.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYK starting from Menon Viju, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $289.00 back on Sep 06. After this action, Menon Viju now owns 6,994 shares of Stryker Corp., valued at $1,445,000 using the latest closing price.

Datar Srikant M., the Director of Stryker Corp., sale 750 shares at $286.23 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Datar Srikant M. is holding 6,066 shares at $214,671 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.24 for the present operating margin

+59.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stryker Corp. stands at +12.78. The total capital return value is set at 12.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.35. Equity return is now at value 16.40, with 7.38 for asset returns.

Based on Stryker Corp. (SYK), the company’s capital structure generated 81.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.87. Total debt to assets is 36.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

In summary, Stryker Corp. (SYK) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.