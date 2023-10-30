Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 28.02x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.97. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 19 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) by analysts is $109.29, which is $17.27 above the current market price. The public float for SBUX is 1.12B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.07% of that float. On October 30, 2023, the average trading volume of SBUX was 5.54M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

SBUX) stock’s latest price update

Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.70 in comparison to its previous close of 92.67, however, the company has experienced a -2.30% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-29 that One of the biggest worries for Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX ) and other coffee purveyors is the state of coffee itself. Without the coffee bean, it has no business, and SBUX stock is worthless.

SBUX’s Market Performance

SBUX’s stock has fallen by -2.30% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.03% and a quarterly drop of -9.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.65% for Starbucks Corp.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.77% for SBUX’s stock, with a -8.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBUX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBUX stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for SBUX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SBUX in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $118 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SBUX Trading at -2.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBUX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares surge +0.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBUX fell by -2.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.77. In addition, Starbucks Corp. saw -7.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBUX starting from Ruggeri Rachel, who sale 679 shares at the price of $100.60 back on Jun 21. After this action, Ruggeri Rachel now owns 54,761 shares of Starbucks Corp., valued at $68,307 using the latest closing price.

Ruggeri Rachel, the evp, cfo of Starbucks Corp., sale 736 shares at $105.50 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Ruggeri Rachel is holding 56,028 shares at $77,648 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBUX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.27 for the present operating margin

+19.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Starbucks Corp. stands at +10.18. The total capital return value is set at 25.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.79 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

To sum up, Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.