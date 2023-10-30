Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE: PSLV) has surged by 0.90 when compared to previous closing price of 7.81, but the company has seen a 1.42% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. ETF Trends reported 2023-10-03 that Silver serving as a store of value as a precious metal and its industrial usage is helping buoy prices. This is despite the macroeconomic headwinds it’s been facing for much of the year.

Is It Worth Investing in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE: PSLV) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PSLV is also noteworthy at 0.59.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for PSLV is 492.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a – of that float. The average trading volume of PSLV on October 30, 2023 was 2.71M shares.

PSLV’s Market Performance

The stock of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) has seen a 1.42% increase in the past week, with a 3.96% rise in the past month, and a -5.06% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.03% for PSLV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.07% for PSLV’s stock, with a -1.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PSLV Trading at 0.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares surge +8.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSLV rose by +1.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.60. In addition, Sprott Physical Silver Trust saw -4.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In summary, Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.