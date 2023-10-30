Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE: SRC) has increased by 7.59 when compared to last closing price of 32.35. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.96% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-30 that Realty Income Corporation is merging with Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. in a $9.3 billion all-stock deal, accounting for 15% of Realty Income’s market cap. The deal poses theoretical risks for Realty Income, including paying above the fair value of the joint business and the challenge of integrating large portfolios. Yet, the merger is expected to have positive immediate effects on Realty Income’s organic AFFO on a per share basis. The bar for immediate synergies is low.

Is It Worth Investing in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE: SRC) Right Now?

Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE: SRC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.32. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC) is $41.47, which is $6.66 above the current market price. The public float for SRC is 140.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SRC on October 30, 2023 was 1.00M shares.

SRC’s Market Performance

The stock of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC) has seen a 6.96% increase in the past week, with a 3.80% rise in the past month, and a -13.64% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.04% for SRC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.43% for SRC’s stock, with a -10.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SRC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SRC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $33 based on the research report published on October 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SRC Trading at -1.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares surge +5.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRC rose by +7.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.42. In addition, Spirit Realty Capital Inc saw -12.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRC starting from Frymire Michelle M, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $39.75 back on Jun 06. After this action, Frymire Michelle M now owns 10,009 shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc, valued at $159,000 using the latest closing price.

Thomas Rochelle, the EVP, General Counsel of Spirit Realty Capital Inc, sale 2,815 shares at $41.29 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Thomas Rochelle is holding 8,834 shares at $116,231 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.50 for the present operating margin

+54.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spirit Realty Capital Inc stands at +40.36. The total capital return value is set at 4.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.71. Equity return is now at value 6.68, with 3.54 for asset returns.

Based on Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC), the company’s capital structure generated 81.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.77. Total debt to assets is 43.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.