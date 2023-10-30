Spectaire Holdings Inc (SPEC) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.38.

The public float for SPEC is 0.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SPEC on October 30, 2023 was 143.91K shares.

SPEC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Spectaire Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SPEC) has increased by 45.34 when compared to last closing price of 1.61. Despite this, the company has experienced a -52.92% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SPEC’s Market Performance

Spectaire Holdings Inc (SPEC) has experienced a -52.92% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -78.73% drop in the past month, and a -77.61% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 69.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 30.46% for SPEC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -72.32% for SPEC’s stock, with a -76.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SPEC Trading at -76.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 30.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 69.06%, as shares sank -78.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -78.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPEC fell by -52.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.02. In addition, Spectaire Holdings Inc saw -77.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPEC starting from Semkiw Brian, who purchase 297 shares at the price of $2.23 back on Oct 25. After this action, Semkiw Brian now owns 1,715,528 shares of Spectaire Holdings Inc, valued at $661 using the latest closing price.

Mosolf Joerg, the Director of Spectaire Holdings Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 24, which means that Mosolf Joerg is holding 10,000 shares at $30,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPEC

Equity return is now at value -4.02, with -3.61 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Spectaire Holdings Inc (SPEC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.