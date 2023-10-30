SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for SOUN is also noteworthy at 0.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SOUN is $5.04, which is $3.47 above than the current price. SOUN currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of SOUN on October 30, 2023 was 11.86M shares.

SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ: SOUN)’s stock price has plunge by 0.64relation to previous closing price of 1.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -8.19% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-29 that Despite 18 months of rising interest rates from the Fed, the U.S. economy held a steady 4.9% growth rate in Q3, defying the gloomier economic predictions from economists and analysts. This robust growth was driven by consumer spending, a healthy labor market and a sense of financial security among consumers.

SOUN’s Market Performance

SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) has seen a -8.19% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -16.93% decline in the past month and a -32.62% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.82% for SOUN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.70% for SOUN stock, with a simple moving average of -39.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOUN stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for SOUN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SOUN in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $5 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SOUN Trading at -23.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.00%, as shares sank -21.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOUN fell by -8.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8185. In addition, SoundHound AI Inc saw -11.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOUN starting from STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY, who sale 5,404 shares at the price of $1.71 back on Oct 23. After this action, STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY now owns 1,006,531 shares of SoundHound AI Inc, valued at $9,241 using the latest closing price.

STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY, the Chief Technology Officer of SoundHound AI Inc, sale 14,283 shares at $1.93 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY is holding 1,011,935 shares at $27,566 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-338.61 for the present operating margin

+69.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for SoundHound AI Inc stands at -370.63. The total capital return value is set at -148.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -189.50. Equity return is now at value -496.73, with -87.24 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

In summary, SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.