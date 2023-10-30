Sidus Space Inc (SIDU) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SIDU is -1.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SIDU is $0.65, which is $0.56 above the current price. The public float for SIDU is 61.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SIDU on October 30, 2023 was 4.13M shares.

SIDU) stock’s latest price update

Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ: SIDU)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.33 in comparison to its previous close of 0.09, however, the company has experienced a -12.23% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-12 that Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ:SIDU) announced that it intends to raise about $2 million in a registered direct offering and concurrent private placement that will be used for working capital purposes. The company said Thursday it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 2,000 shares of its Series A Convertible Preferred Stock with a stated value of $1,000 per share in a registered direct offering.

SIDU’s Market Performance

Sidus Space Inc (SIDU) has seen a -12.23% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -36.78% decline in the past month and a -45.54% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.74% for SIDU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.33% for SIDU’s stock, with a simple moving average of -74.28% for the last 200 days.

SIDU Trading at -34.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.80%, as shares sank -34.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIDU fell by -10.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1140. In addition, Sidus Space Inc saw -91.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIDU starting from Craig Carol Marlene, who purchase 500,000 shares at the price of $0.23 back on May 17. After this action, Craig Carol Marlene now owns 500,000 shares of Sidus Space Inc, valued at $115,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-165.14 for the present operating margin

-58.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sidus Space Inc stands at -176.05. The total capital return value is set at -116.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -147.35. Equity return is now at value -141.24, with -90.84 for asset returns.

Based on Sidus Space Inc (SIDU), the company’s capital structure generated 49.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.97. Total debt to assets is 18.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sidus Space Inc (SIDU) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.