Should You Invest in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) Now?

The public float for RXRX is 138.41M, and currently, shorts hold a 23.01% of that float. The average trading volume for RXRX on October 30, 2023 was 3.60M shares.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RXRX)’s stock price has plunge by -1.23relation to previous closing price of 5.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -8.51% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-26 that Speculative stocks are a risky proposition in today’s market. With even the Standard and Practices (S&P) 500’s stablest giants dropping, small-cap risky stocks don’t stand a chance.

RXRX’s Market Performance

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) has seen a -8.51% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -31.83% decline in the past month and a -62.25% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.95% for RXRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.95% for RXRX’s stock, with a -35.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RXRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RXRX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for RXRX by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for RXRX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $8 based on the research report published on May 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RXRX Trading at -31.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.12%, as shares sank -27.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXRX fell by -8.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.34. In addition, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -32.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RXRX starting from Borgeson Blake, who sale 8,885 shares at the price of $6.58 back on Oct 17. After this action, Borgeson Blake now owns 7,425,190 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $58,483 using the latest closing price.

Virani Shafique, the Chief Business Officer of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 18,000 shares at $6.30 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that Virani Shafique is holding 140,351 shares at $113,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RXRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-616.74 for the present operating margin

-22.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -601.05. The total capital return value is set at -45.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.20. Equity return is now at value -57.36, with -38.83 for asset returns.

Based on Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX), the company’s capital structure generated 10.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.50. Total debt to assets is 7.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.