Should You Invest in Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) Now?

Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE: MFC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for MFC is at 1.08. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MFC is $20.90, which is $3.76 above the current market price. The public float for MFC is 1.83B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.71% of that float. The average trading volume for MFC on October 30, 2023 was 3.26M shares.

MFC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE: MFC) has decreased by -1.61 when compared to last closing price of 17.42. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.61% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-10-13 that Charles Bobrinskoy, vice chairman and head of the investment group at Ariel Investments, and Frances Donald, Manulife Investment Management global chief economist, join ‘The Exchange’ to discuss consumer depletion of excess savings, geopolitical risks dampening the likelihood of further Fed rate hikes, and more.

MFC’s Market Performance

Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) has seen a -1.61% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.20% decline in the past month and a -14.30% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.95% for MFC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.81% for MFC stock, with a simple moving average of -9.47% for the last 200 days.

MFC Trading at -6.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares sank -6.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFC fell by -1.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.95. In addition, Manulife Financial Corp. saw -3.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.35 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Manulife Financial Corp. stands at +45.89. The total capital return value is set at 15.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.52. Equity return is now at value 10.90, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC), the company’s capital structure generated 22.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.06. Total debt to assets is 1.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.