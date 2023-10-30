Should You Invest in CSX Corp. (CSX) Now?

CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CSX is at 1.20. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CSX is $36.28, which is $7.04 above the current market price. The public float for CSX is 1.97B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.81% of that float. The average trading volume for CSX on October 30, 2023 was 13.24M shares.

CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX)’s stock price has plunge by -1.18relation to previous closing price of 29.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.94% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-27 that The Zacks Industry Rank for the Transportation-Rail industry paints a murky picture. Braving the industry headwinds are three stocks, CNI, CP and CSX, which investors might consider keeping on their radar.

CSX’s Market Performance

CSX Corp. (CSX) has experienced a -4.94% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.35% drop in the past month, and a -12.24% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.09% for CSX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.84% for CSX stock, with a simple moving average of -6.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CSX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CSX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $40 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CSX Trading at -4.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares sank -4.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSX fell by -4.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.65. In addition, CSX Corp. saw -5.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.35 for the present operating margin

+38.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for CSX Corp. stands at +28.05. The total capital return value is set at 18.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.63. Equity return is now at value 30.99, with 9.15 for asset returns.

Based on CSX Corp. (CSX), the company’s capital structure generated 147.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.59. Total debt to assets is 43.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 145.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CSX Corp. (CSX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.