SentinelOne Inc (S) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE: S) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.84 compared to its previous closing price of 15.32. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-10-30 that Cybersecurity stocks have been strong performers this earnings season. Many leaders are higher priced stocks in the $100 to over $300 range.

Is It Worth Investing in SentinelOne Inc (NYSE: S) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.30.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SentinelOne Inc (S) is $19.02, which is $3.83 above the current market price. The public float for S is 228.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.88% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of S on October 30, 2023 was 6.66M shares.

S’s Market Performance

S’s stock has seen a -5.35% decrease for the week, with a -9.90% drop in the past month and a -10.38% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.36% for SentinelOne Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.00% for S’s stock, with a -5.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

S Trading at -8.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought S to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.51%, as shares sank -10.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, S fell by -5.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.42. In addition, SentinelOne Inc saw 4.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at S starting from Smith Ric, who sale 10,166 shares at the price of $16.32 back on Oct 24. After this action, Smith Ric now owns 497,754 shares of SentinelOne Inc, valued at $165,952 using the latest closing price.

Srivatsan Narayanan, the Chief Operating Officer of SentinelOne Inc, sale 12,587 shares at $16.04 during a trade that took place back on Oct 06, which means that Srivatsan Narayanan is holding 565,454 shares at $201,913 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for S

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-95.36 for the present operating margin

+65.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for SentinelOne Inc stands at -89.70. The total capital return value is set at -23.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.57. Equity return is now at value -23.37, with -17.39 for asset returns.

Based on SentinelOne Inc (S), the company’s capital structure generated 1.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.60. Total debt to assets is 1.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SentinelOne Inc (S) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.